Lankinen will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Rangers, per Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now.
Lankinen has posted a 3-1-0 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .910 save percentage over six games played. New York is tied for 12th in the league this campaign with 3.29 goals per contest.
