Lankinen is expected to get the road start in Florida on Thursday, Predators' beat reporter Alex Daugherty reports.

Lankinen will get his first start in five games and his second start in the Predators' last 10 contests. He has been great of late as a fill-in for Juuse Saros, winning his last three games and allowing only six goals on 91 shots. Overall, Lankinen is 9-4-0 with a 3.09 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 2023-24. The Panthers will provide a tough matchup as they are second in the Eastern Conference standings, three points behind the Bruins with two games in hand.