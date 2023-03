Lankinen will get the visiting crease versus Florida on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen is coming off a 7-3 victory over the Panthers in his last start Feb. 18, as he turned aside 30 shots. The backup netminder is 6-5-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage this season. He will face the Panthers, who are three points out of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.