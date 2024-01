Lankinen will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Saturday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen will make his 100th career appearance at the NHL level, though he'll face a tough opponent. He stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief of Juuse Saros on Thursday versus the Flames. Lankinen has a .901 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. The Stars have scored 24 goals over their last six games, going 3-2-1 in that span.