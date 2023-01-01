Lankinen made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Nicolas Hague scored from the top of the left circle on a 4-on-3 delayed penalty. It was Lankinen's first start since Dec. 13. He's 1-3-1 with 18 goals allowed in his last five starts, and has allowed five goals three times in that span. Don't take the risk with Lankinen in your net.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Surrenders five goals to Edmonton•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Facing Edmonton•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Stellar in win over Isles•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Stops 26 in loss•