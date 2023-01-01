Lankinen made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Nicolas Hague scored from the top of the left circle on a 4-on-3 delayed penalty. It was Lankinen's first start since Dec. 13. He's 1-3-1 with 18 goals allowed in his last five starts, and has allowed five goals three times in that span. Don't take the risk with Lankinen in your net.