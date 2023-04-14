Lankinen will be stationed between the pipes at home against Colorado on Friday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen stopped 30 of 32 shots in his last outing, picking up a win over the Golden Knights. The 27-year-old has won four of his last six starts with a .914 save percentage. He's registered a .918 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA through 18 appearances and will now start Nashville's final game of the 2022-23 campaign.