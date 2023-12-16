Lankinen will be stationed between the pipes Friday in Carolina.
Lankinen has lost two straight starts, coughing up seven goals on 61 shots during that stretch. Friday will be his first start since Dec. 9 when he allowed three goals on 36 shots against Toronto. The 28-year-old is 3-3-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .903 save percentage in eight appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: No help from his teammates•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Starting in Toronto•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Facing Rangers•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Makes 14 saves in relief•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Third straight win•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Expected to start Friday•