Lankinen will face the Islanders on the road Friday.
Lankinen has looked solid in limited usage to begin his Predators career. The 27-year-old is 2-3-0 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.50 GAA. He'll make his first appearance since Nov. 23 when he took a tough-luck loss after allowing two goals on 28 shots against Detroit.
