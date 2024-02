Lankinen will get the starting nod for Sunday's game in Anaheim.

Lankinen's last appearance was a 23-save victory over Vegas on Feb. 20. That marked his first win since Jan. 12. Lankinen has appeared in just six games since the start of January, going 3-1-0 despite registering an .866 save percentage during that span. The 28-year-old is 7-4-0 with a lackluster 3.33 GAA and .888 save percentage this season.