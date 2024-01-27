Lankinen will guard the road net Saturday against Edmonton, per Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Lankinen has stopped 45 of 51 shots in two wins over Dallas in his past two outings. In 13 appearances this season, he has provided a 6-3-0 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The red-hot Oilers rank fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per contest this campaign.