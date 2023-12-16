Lankinen made 26 saves in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Nashville was staring at a 5-3 deficit midway through the second period, but Lankinen shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to rally. It's the backup goalie's first win since Nov. 24, and on the season Lankinen is 4-3-0 through nine appearances with a 3.27 GAA and .895 save percentage, numbers that aren't close to strong enough to cut into Juuse Saros' playing time.