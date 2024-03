Lankinen will guard the road net Saturday against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

It'll be Lankinen's first start since Feb. 25, with the Predators playing the first of back-to-back road games. The 28-year-old Lankinen had won his previous two outings, allowing five goals on 57 shots in that span. Overall, he's 8-4-0 with an .892 save percentage and 3.23 GAA while backing up Juuse Saros this season.