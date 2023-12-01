Lankinen saved 14 of 16 shots in relief in a 6-1 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Nashville was already down 4-0 when Lankinen replaced Juuse Saros early in the second period. Lankinen helped stop the slide, but the Predators were never able to turn the tide. The 28-year-old goaltender wasn't charged with the loss, so his record remains at 3-1-0. Through six contests this year, Lankinen also has a 2.83 GAA and a .910 save percentage.