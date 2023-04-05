Lankinen kicked out 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Vegas on Tuesday.

Lankinen lost his previous two outings, during which he surrendered seven goals on 39 shots. Through 18 games this season, he has a 9-7-1 record, 2.67 GAA and .918 save percentage. Lankinen has been used sparingly behind Juuse Saros throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but he'll likely get at least one more start given that Nashville will finish the season with a back-to-back set from April 13-14.