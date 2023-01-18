Lankinen turned aside 39 of 40 shots in a 2-1 win against Columbus on Tuesday.

Lankinen had a shutout going until Gustav Nyquist beat him at 9:01 of the third period. He improved to 5-4-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .924 save percentage in 11 contests this season. This was Lankinen's second straight win after he saved 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 victory against Washington on Jan. 6.