Lankinen will patrol the road crease during Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen's lone action this season came in relief of Juuse Saros on Oct. 17 against the Oilers. Lankinen surrendered two goals on 19 shots in that contest, but he wasn't stuck with the loss. The 28-year-old goaltender will try to secure his first victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Canucks team that's averaged 3.88 goals per game through eight contests this season, fifth in the NHL.