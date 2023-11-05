Lankinen made 33 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Both of Edmonton's goals came on power plays, as Lankinen shut the door at 5-on-5 and got more than enough offensive support to notch his first win of 2023-24. The 28-year-old has given up eight goals on 80 shots through his first three appearances of the season. Lankinen was a surprise starter Saturday after Juuse Saros was initially announced, but to this point there's been no indication Nashville's No. 1 netminder is dealing with an injury -- the team is off until Tuesday when it heads to Calgary, so this may have just been a good opportunity to give Saros some extra rest.