Lankinen made 33 saves Saturday in a 4-0 loss to Toronto.

He allowed three goals. Auston Matthews was Lankinen's kryptonite Saturday. Matthews jammed in a shot at the left post on a beauty pass from William Nylander. And then he fired one through Lankinen's wickets on the power play. Lankinen doesn't get many starts behind the workhorse Juuse Saros, but he generally battles when he's in the blue paint. And that gives you a chance for a win... that is, if his mates give him some goals.