Lankinen (illness) won't suit up for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
Lankinen hasn't been 100 percent recently, and he'll get a full night off Thursday. Yaroslav Askarov will start the second half of a back-to-back, with Juuse Saros serving as the backup.
