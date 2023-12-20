Lankinen stopped all 11 shots coming in relief in the Predators' 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

After Juuse Saros got pulled early in the third period, Lankinen came in relief and stopped all 11 shots he faced. This appearance was just the Finnish goaltender's fourth appearance in the month of December as he serves as the backup to Saros on most nights. On the season, Lankinen has a 4-3-0 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .900 save percentage.