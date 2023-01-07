Lankinen made 30 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The 27-year-old gave up goals in the first and second periods but shut the door in the third to collect his first win in over a month and fourth of the season. Lankinen doesn't get much work behind Juuse Saros, seeing only three starts in December and giving up five goals in two of them, but on the season he sports a respectable 2.81 GAA and .918 save percentage.