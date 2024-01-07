Watch Now:

Lankinen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Lankinen started for the first time since Dec. 15, though he also made a pair of relief appearances in that span. This was his 100th game, and while he couldn't protect a two-goal lead in the second period, he was able to make the Predators' advantage stand in the third. The 28-year-old is up to 5-3-0 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. While Juuse Saros has struggled lately, he's still likely to see most of the starts while Lankinen occupies the backup role.

