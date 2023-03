Lankinen allowed four goals on five shots in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Rangers.

It was a night to forget for Lankien. The 27-year-old netminder allowed four goals on the first five shots faced before he was replaced by Juuse Saros 9:09 into the game. Lankinen had played well coming into Sunday's outing, winning his previous three starts with a .945 save percentage. He falls to 8-6-1 with a .917 save percentage on the season while backing up Saros.