Lankinen (illness) participated fully in Monday's practice, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Lankinen, who has missed the past three games, should be available for Tuesday's home contest against Chicago. Further to that point, the Predators already returned Yaroslav Askarov to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday. The 28-year-old Lankinen has posted a 4-3-0 record this season with a 3.16 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 10 games played.