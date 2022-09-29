Lankinen is expected to start Thursday's preseason game versus the Lightning, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Lankinen signed with the Predators in the offseason after posting a mediocre 3.50 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 32 games with the Blackhawks last year. The 27-year-old is expected to serve as the backup to Juuse Saros (ankle), who has yet to make his preseason debut.
