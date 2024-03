Lankinen made 32 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Alexandre Texier flipped home a rebound early in the second period, but otherwise Lankinen had an answer for everything the Blue Jackets fired at him. The 28-year-old backup netminder has won three straight starts dating back to Feb. 20, allowing six goals on 90 shots (.933 save percentage) over that stretch and making sure the red-hot Predators don't have a letdown when Juuse Saros isn't between the pipes.