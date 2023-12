Lankinen (illness) won't be in the lineup Saturday against the Capitals, per the NHL media site.

Lankinen will miss his third straight game. Yaroslav Askarov will be backed up by Juuse Saros in Saturday's contest. Lankinen's next chance to return will be Tuesday against Chicago. He has posted a 4-3-0 record this season with a 3.16 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 10 appearances.