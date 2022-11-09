Lankinen stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.
Lankinen was perfect after entering late in the first period with the Predators trailing 4-0. The Kraken didn't put many shots up over the final 40 minutes, making Lankinen's job a little easier. He's allowed seven goals on 117 shots over four appearances, and he may be due for a larger share of playing time with Saros struggling mightily to open the season. The Predators finish their current road trip Thursday in Colorado.
