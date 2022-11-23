Lankinen will defend the blue paint on the road in Detroit on Wednesday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen has played quiet well at times for the Predators this season as he has seen all four of his previous starts come on the road as well. He is 2-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a ,921 save percentage this season. He will face the Red Wings, who are averaging 3.28 goals per game.