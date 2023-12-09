Lankinen will guard the road goal Saturday against Toronto.

Lankinen is coming off a 22-save effort in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Dec. 2. He has provided a 3-2-0 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .901 save percentage in seven appearances. The Maple Leafs sit 11th in the league this campaign with 3.30 goals per contest.