Lankinen will defend the home crease Sunday against Toronto.

Lankinen has a posted a record of 8-6-1 this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 16 appearances. He will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back after Juuse Saros played in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Seattle. The Leafs rank seventh in the league this year with 3.43 goals per game.