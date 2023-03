Lankinen made 30 saves in a 2-1 in over the Panthers on Thursday.

It was a tremendous effort by Lankinen, who essentially stole the game from the kitties. The Preds were on their heels the back half of the game, and he bailed them out time and time again. Lankinen is 4-1-0 in his last five starts with just 10 goals allowed. He's a pending UFA and could be moved to a contender before Friday's deadline.