Lankinen stopped 48 of 49 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Lankinen easily put up his best outing of the year, allowing just a Mathew Barzal power-play goal in the third period. That made it a 2-1 game, but the Predators held off the Islanders in the end. Lankinen improved to 3-3-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .934 save percentage in seven outings this season, but he's still seeing very little playing time behind Juuse Saros. The Predators don't play again until Thursday versus the Lightning.