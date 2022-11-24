Lankinen stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.

Lankinen was solid against the Red Wings, allowing just a pair of second-period goals. However, the Predators couldn't get anything going offensively, sticking Lankinen with his third loss of the season. Still, the 27-year-old netminder has performed well while backing up Juuse Saros. He's now 2-3-0 with a .917 save percentage.