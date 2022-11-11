Lankinen surrendered five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Lankinen can't be blamed for all of the goals, as the Avalanche scored twice on breakaways. It still wasn't a strong enough performance to keep the game competitive -- the final score made it look closer than it was. Through five appearances (four starts), Lankinen is 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed on 152 shots. Juuse Saros has also struggled but remains the Predators' top netminder, leaving Lankinen to try to carve out quality efforts in a backup role.