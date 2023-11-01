Lankinen allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen's first start of the campaign didn't go very well. A deflection led to the first goal, but Elias Pettersson scored twice in the second period and J.T. Miller tacked on one more in the third. Through two outings, Lankinen has surrendered six goals on 45 shots. Juuse Saros is capable of being a workhorse between the pipes, and he'll likely have to be until Lankinen can get in a groove.