Lankinen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton.

The Predators didn't even get onto the board until the third period, giving Lankinen little help in general, and two of the three pucks that beat him came on Oiler power plays. It was the 28-year-old netminder's first loss since Dec. 9, but it was only his fourth start since then. On the season Lankinen sports a 6-4-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and .895 save percentage as Juuse Saros' backup.