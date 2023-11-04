Although the Predators initially announced Juuse Saros as their starting goaltender, Lankinen will instead start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday.

Lankinen has posted a mark of 0-1-0 record with a 3.64 GAA and an .867 save percentage in two contests this season. It wasn't immediately clear why Nashville made the last-minute switch. Regardless, Lankinen is set to face the Oilers, who have struggled with a 2-6-1 record while averaging just 2.78 goals per game this year.