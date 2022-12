Lankinen kicked out 31 of 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Lankinen was beaten twice on the power play, and Edmonton's final goal was scored on an empty net. He's 3-4-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .925 save percentage in eight contests this season. With Juuse Saros as the clear No. 1 goaltender in Nashville, Lankinen was playing for just the third time in the Predators' last 13 games.