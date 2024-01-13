Lankinen will patrol the blue paint in Dallas on Friday.

Lankinen faced the Stars on Jan. 6, allowing three goals on 29 shots in a victory. The 28-year-old has appeared in three of the Predators' last 10 games but two of those were in relief. He's gone 5-3-0 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 12 appearances this season.