Lankinen made 36 saves in an 8-3 win over St. Louis on Friday.

Lankinen and the Preds never trailed in the game -- the score was 3-0 by the 13:53 mark of the first and 6-1 by the six-minute mark of the second. Lankinen doesn't get many starts, but he makes the most of the ones he does get. He has won three straight games and is 3-1-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage in four starts this season.