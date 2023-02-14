Lankinen stopped 15 of 18 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.

The 27-year-old backup only faced two shots in the second period but one of them resulted in a power-play goal, which exemplified how the night went for Lankinen and the Nashville defense in general. It's his first regulation loss since Dec. 13, but Lankinen only made three starts in between as Juuse Saros dominates the crease for the Predators. On the season, Lankinen is 5-5-1 with a solid 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage.