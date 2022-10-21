Lankinen allowed four goals on 41 shots Thursday as the swarming Blue Jackets rallied to upend the Predators 5-3.

Lankinen, who had not started in 12 days, maintained the Predators' early lead with a series of acrobatic saves. But the 27-year-old netminder could not withstand the Blue Jackets' four-goal, third-period barrage. Lankinen, who went 8-15-6 with a 3.50 goals-against average for the Blackhawks last season, didn't look rusty from the long layoff. He collected 37 saves but couldn't prevent the Predators from losing their second-straight game in which they led by two.