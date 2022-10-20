Lankinen will be in net Thursday versus Columbus.

Juuse Saros is the clear No. 1 goaltender in Nashville and he'll likely get the vast majority of the starts. Lankinen struggled in his first two seasons with Chicago, so he has a lot still to prove, but it should help that he's playing behind a much better team now. As for the Blue Jackets, they're a decent squad offensively, even with Patrik Laine out of the lineup.