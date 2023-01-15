Lankinen (illness) will serve as the backup goaltender at home against Buffalo on Saturday.
Lankinen missed Thursday's contest against Montreal because of the illness. He has a 4-4-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .918 save percentage in 10 contests. Juuse Saros will start in goal versus the Sabres.
