Lankinen stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Lankinen was impressive Saturday, going save-for-save with Kings goalie Pheonix Copley in a low-scoring battle. In the shootout, Lankinen denied all three attempts from the Kings to get the win. The 27-year-old improved to 8-5-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 15 contests this season. Those numbers are strong, but Lankinen is hardly a threat to eat into Juuse Saros' starting role. Expect Saros to get the nod for Sunday's game in Anaheim.