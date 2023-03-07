Sherwood logged an assist and six hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Sherwood has an assist in each of his last two games. The 27-year-old winger has taken on a middle-six role for the Predators, who traded away many veteran wingers at the deadline. He's posted four points, 35 hits, 16 shots on net, 13 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 NHL outings this season.