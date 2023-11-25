Sherwood had a goal and two assists in a 8-3 win over the Blues on Friday.

It was the biggest night of the 28-year-old, undrafted forward's career. Sherwood had never before put up more than two points in a single regular-season game. With the three points, Sherwood now has nine points, including five goals, in 19 contests. He's better on the ice than in the fantasy arena, but Friday was definitely a 'put it on the board' kind of night.