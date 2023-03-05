Sherwood registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Sherwood didn't have a point over his first four games during this stint with the Predators. His assist Saturday was his first NHL contribution since a two-point game versus the Sharks in the season opener in Prague. Sherwood has shown a scoring touch for AHL Milwaukee, logging 38 points in 42 contests, but the 27-year-old's three points through 10 NHL outings won't generate a lot of fantasy interest.