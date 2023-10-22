Sherwood provided a goal and an assist in Nashville's 5-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Sherwood provided the primary assist on Tommy Novak's marker early in the second period, and he followed it up by scoring his own goal just 12 seconds later. That gives Sherwood a goal and three points in six contests this season. He's serving in a bottom-six capacity and typically isn't used on the power play, so offensive outbursts like this will probably be rare for Sherwood this season.